This Falcon Fun Day follows on the first very successful event last August which attracted a large audience.

Members of the 501st UK Garrison costuming group will be there to meet visitors along with a very familiar R2 unit. A permanent exhibition opened at the Heritage Centre last year telling how the Millennium Falcon spaceship was built in secret in a former RAF hangar in the 1970s.

Mark Williams, leader of the Falcon project, said: “There will be various Star Wars-themed activities throughout the day with film characters joining us.

“There will be lightsaber training, VR experiences and visitors can take part in themed fancy dress competition which will be judged in the afternoon by the ‘Dark Lord’!”

The centre is open from 11 am to 4 pm with a range of activities and refreshments.

For further information, visit www.pdht.org and Facebook and Twitter links.