It capped a fine campaign from the Preseli men who take their place in the Championship West division next season after securing promotion in third place in the league table.

Skipper Carwyn Phillips lifted the Pembrokeshire silverware after tries from Ned Bennett and Eilir George, along with 10 points from the boot of Adam Phillips sealed the win.

It had been a spirited performance from the young Otters, but Crymych kept their focus with a man of the match performance from scrum half Daf Phillips leading the way.

In front of a large crowd, full back Phillips opened the scoring with a penalty goal, but Narberth bounced back with a try by full back Shane Rossiter after a forward drive.

Rossiter added the extras for a 7-3 lead, but the favourites took a grip on the game, and their efforts were rewarded as winger Ned Bennett went over for a try in the corner.

Phillips added the conversion and although Rossiter replied with a penalty, centre Eilir George went over for a second Crymych try, which was converted again by Phillips.

Trailing 17-10 at the interval, Narberth were still very much in the game, but a penalty from Phillips ultimately took the game beyond them and the Preseli men held firm.

Tenby United celebrate winning the inaugural Pembrokeshire Plate. (Image: Tenby United RFC)

The inaugural Pembrokeshire Plate, for teams knocked out in the first round of the Cup, was won by Tenby United, who beat Pembroke 28-5 at Bierspool, Pembroke Dock.

Luke Dedman collected the new Plate trophy, which will serve as some consolation for Tenby after narrowly missing out on promotion from Division Two West this season.

There was no way back for Pembroke, who were trailing 22-0 at the break, but they put their difficult league campaign behind them to make a real game of it after the break.

No 10 Lloyd Thomas opened the scoring with a try which converted, and winger Matthew Morgan then crossed in the corner for the second try, which Thomas again majored.

A third try from flanker Dan Colley against his former club further extended the lead, and although Thomas missed the conversion attempt, he slotted a penalty for a 22-0 lead.

Two penalties from Thomas sealed the win in the season half, but the Scarlets got their consolation when skipper Scott Powell, off the bench, went over for an unconverted try.