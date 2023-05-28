Undefeated in the league this season, they totally dominated in a, 83-0 win at Pembroke Road against Tondu Ladies, who were only able to field 14 players for the game.

This win meant that Haverfordwest Ladies remained unbeaten for the entire league campaign and coach Steve Barnett was full of praise for his side's achievements.

Full back Rhian Swift ran in for no less than five of the 13 unanswered tries for the Blues, and winger Amber Manning and centre Megan Davies also grabbed two apiece.

Centre Becky Osborne, second row Carrington, flanker Forsyth and replacement Lilly Allen also got on the scoresheet in a one-sided game played in hot conditions.

Haverfordwest's seven try scorers. (Image: Haverfordwest Ladies RFC)

"Winning the bowl final was an incredible experience but to go unbeaten all season is no mean feat. I’m so proud of everyone involved," said captain Emma Summons.

" The girls have been really committed and enthusiastic from the first session to the last, they’re a great bunch of girls who are really invested in the club and the team.

"It’s been amazing to watch all of them grow as players and teammates this year, and we’re hoping to get even more local girls involved in the game next season."