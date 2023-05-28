Nick Davies (75) and Shaun Whitfield (67no) provided good support, but St Ishmaels made a real go of the chase with great knocks from Philip Cockburn (112no) and Peter Bradshaw (60).

The batsmen were also on top as Neyland (370-2) beat Burton (200) by 170 runs, with stunning centuries from Patrick Bellerby (182) and Nic Koomen (146), and Dean John made 84 as Herbrandston (218) won by 41 runs at Llangwm (177).

Narberth (262-6) beat Cresselly (260-7) by 4 wickets with Richie Adams (62) and Lewis Hough (61no) too scoring, whilst Jamie Lewis took 5-13, and Troy Purslowe made 47no as Lawrenny (124-2) beat Saundersfoot (122) by 8 wickets.

Despite Haverfordwest losing to Kilgetty, Connor Lally put in a brilliant batting performance with 120 not out (Image: Susan McKehon)

Results: 27 May: Pembrokeshire Cricket League

DIVISION ONE

Carew (325-3) beat St Ishmaels (285-6) by 40 runs

Carew; Brian Hall 128no, Nick Davies 75, Shaun whitfield 67no, James Hinchcliffe 34, Sam Harts 3-43, Iori Hicks 2-58. St Ishmaels; Lewis Rhead 1-41, Robbie Thomas 1-42, Philip Cockburn 112no, Peter Bradshaw 60, Brennan Devonald 24, Philip Llewellyn 25.

Lawrenny (124-2) beat Saundersfoot (122) by 8 wkts

Lawrenny; Jamie Lewis 5-13, Finley Lewis 3-24, Ryan Morton 1-24, Troy Purslowe 47no, Kyle Marsh 39, Steve Lewis 21no. Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 64, Yannik Parker 12, Jon Mansbridge 1-43, Tom Mansbridge 10.

Llangwm (177) lost to Herbrandston (218) by 41 runs

Llangwm; Joeseph Kiff 54, Gary James 23no, Noah Davies 2-13, Matthew Kiff 3-37. Herbrandston; Dean John 84, Robert Hood 32 & 4-42, Harry Nicholas 3-34.

Narberth (262-6) beat Cresselly (260-7) by 4 wkts

Narberth; Ben Quartermaine 3-37, Loui Davies 1-39, Richie Adams 62, Kyle Quartermaine 42, Lewis Hough 61no & 2-71, Jamie McCormack 38. Cresselly; Phil Williams 42, Ryan Lewis 66 & 2-24, Morgan Lewis 71, Neilson Cole 28, Christian Phillips 2-55.

Neyland (370-2) beat Burton (200) by 170 runs

Neyland; Patrick Bellerby 182, Nic Koomen 146, Tom Pritchard 4-38. Burton; Luke Hayman 2-40, Dan Llewellyn 46.

DIVISION TWO

Cresselly II (87) lost to Hook (351-4) by 264 runs

Cresselly II; Tyler James 1-57, Matthew Lewis 2-50, Oliver Arthur 1-39, Neal Williams 20, Steve Davies 20no. Hook; Liam Miller 174no, Aled Phelps 14, Callum James 4-32, Lewis Miller 3-34.

Kilgetty (238-7) beat Haverfordwest (235-4) by 3 wkts

Kilgetty; Jack Tucker 3-35, Anthony Bevan 1-41 & 29, Ben Evans 136no, Geoff Marsh 36. Haverfordwest; Jack Scriven 44, Conor Lally 120no, Chris Phillips 40no, Ashley James 3-53, Clive Tucker 1-41 Jack Bevan 2-34.

Llechryd (151-2) beat Johnston (150) by 8 wkts

Llechryd; James Heneker 3-10, Nelesh Bhatti 2-15, David Dunfee 2-32, Josh Ward 69, Tom Lewis 63. Johnston; Geno Cleal 36, Leigh Walters 30, Lee Summons 12, Mark Hicks 1-35.

Pembroke Dock (280-5) beat Carew II (211-6) by 69 runs

Pembroke Dock; Jake Davies 79, George Smith 116, Adam Phillips 41, Bowyn Clark 2-30, Rob Hearn 2-26, Neil Gregory 1-27, Conor Carroll 1-19. Carew II; Hayden Shapcott 1-30, Ethan Hall 1-28, Corey Hall 1-62, Logan Hall 1-53 & 21, Nic Scourfield 89, Barry Evans 67.

Whitland (217-3) beat Llanrhian (214) by 7 wkts

Whitland; Cian Rees 5-38, Conor Bowen 2-33, Luke Owen 1-36 & 23no, Jack Bowen 1-23, Wayne Howell 1-42, Kevin Pearce 59, Andrew Edwards 50, Gethin Scourfield 41no. Llanrhian; Joe Crellin 40 & 1-51, Jack Jones 71 & 1-36, Iwan James 35, Daf Williams 16, Anthony Couzins 16 & 1-26.