David Dredge was in fine form with the bat and ball as he made 94 not and took 3-14 as Lamphey (258-3) won by 132 runs at Hook Seconds (126) in the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League Division Three.
Harry Phillips (85) and Llew Jones (70) led the way as Narberth Seconds (247-8) won by 92 runs at Haverfordwest Seconds (155-8), and Jack Evans top scored with 59 as Burton Seconds (202-3) beat Pembroke (173) by 29 runs.
Callum Collins-Davies made 58 as Laugharne (153-5) beat Llechryd Seconds (149-8) by 5 wickets, and Richard MacKay (59no & 3-17) shone with bat and ball as Stackpole (109-1) won by 9 wickets at St Ishmaels Seconds (108).
Results: 27 May: Pembrokeshire Cricket League
DIVISION THREE
Burton II (202-3) beat Pembroke (173) by 29 runs
Burton II; Martin James 46, Nick Jones 47no & 2-37, Jack Evans 59, Dan Griffiths 3-34, James Scale 3-34, Joe John 20no. Pembroke; Jack Harries 1-15, Billy Wood 1-41, Rob Smythe 1-25, Ceri Brace 57, Gareth Long 37.
Haverfordwest II (155-8) lost to Narberth II (247-8) by 92 runs
Haverfordwest II; Dean Flood 3-32 & 21no, Nigel Morgan 46no, Chris Goodridge 32 Ashoka Senarvirathna 2-54. Narberth II; Harry Phillips 85, Llew Jones 70 & 2-28, Richard Pulman 39 & 1-17, Richard Howell 2-21.
Hook II (126) lost to Lamphey (258-3) by 132 runs
Hook II; Matthew Holder 2-42, Jack Phillips 33, Keiran Sinclair 27. Lamphey; David Dredge 94no & 3-16, Rob Mathias 72, David Blackwell 49, Hywel Gibbs 2-11, Huw Bendall 3-42.
Laugharne (153-5) beat Llechryd II (149-8) by 5 wkts
Laugharne; Callum Collins-Davies 58, Simon Davies 39no, James Allen 4-4, Carl Smith 2-12. Llechryd II; Phillip Carter 56, Ollie Roberts 22, Duncan Blackburn 25, Wyn Jones 3-28, James Harrison 2-15.
St Ishmaels II (108) lost to Stackpole (109-1) by 9 wkts
St Ishmaels II; Nathan Thomas 30, Thomas Williams 29, Steve Williams 1-13. Stackpole; Richard MacKay 59no & 3-17, Josh Davies 36, Simon Bevan 3-21.
DIVISION FOUR
Carew III (78) lost to Neyland II (284-4) by 206 runs
Carew III; Carter Heywood 1-16 & 12, Madoc Evans 1-46, Scott Powell 23, Jamie Heeps 19, Steve Cole 11. Neyland II; Nathan Sutton 98no, Stephen Murray 122, ashley Watkins 26, Sam Laugharne 3-42, Keiran Arran 2-16, Leo Power 2-10, Charlie French 2-6.
Fishguard (122-2) beat Crymych (118) by 8 wkts
Fishguard; Huw Evans 40, Nigel Delaney 54no & 3-15, Sam Kurtz 19no, Sean Collela 4-22. Crymych; Ifan Davies 49, Stef Williams 26.
Hundleton (108-1) beat Llangwm II (107) by 9 wkts
Hundleton; Yori Humphries 26, Ben Adams 54no, Leighton O'Connor 3-19, Robson Walkey 2-19, Elliott Midgely 2-8, Ava Midgely 2-22. Llangwm II; Steve Jenkins 47, Tom Rees 17, M Hughes 1-26.
Llanrhian II (41-1) beat Haverfordwest III (37) by 9 wkts
Llanrhian II; Ryan John 5-14, Jack Turner 3-11, Rick Walton 2-10, Russell Watkins 22, Frazer Watson 11no.
Saundersfoot II (229-1) beat Lawrenny II (226-3) by 9 wkts
Saundersfoot II; Simon Stanford 77, Jack Franklin 42, Steve Cook 53no, Ollie Cook 32no, Dan Broomhall 1-15. Lawrenny II; Steve Campbell 111, Andrew Cole 52, Jon Beff 32no.
DIVISION FIVE
Haverfordwest IV (79) lost to Pembroke Dock II (169) by 90 runs
Haverfordwest IV; Dylan Lee 3-18, Steffan Bridger 2-26, Danny Dewstowe 27, Ifan Williams 12no. Pembroke Dock II; Mark Morgan 53, Nick Daley 39 & 2-18, Owen Hughes 5-6.
Herbrandston II (195-4) beat Kilgetty II (63) by 132 runs
Herbrandston II; Johnnie Lewis 95, Tom Phillpot 33no, Rob Kingston 7-11, Dylan McGuire 1-5. Kilgetty II; Darren Rees 36no.
Pembroke II (194-8) lost to Whitland II (195-4) by 6 wkts
Pembroke II; Steve Durston 37, Will Randall 60, Andrew Joseph 42, Kieffer Thompson 18 & 1-30, Gareth Mitchell 2-34. Whitland II; Iwan Bevan 2-26 & 95no, Joel Evans 3-26, Tom Boothroyd 1-6, Rhys Jones 29, Ethan Ryan 22, Jamie Thomas 18, James Thomas 22no.
DIVISION SIX
Llechryd III (138-6) beat Whitland III (134-8) by 4 wkts
Stackpole II; Charlie Evans 36, Mark Davies 29, Jon Coles 24. Neyland III; Corey Riley 80no & 2-23, Korey Arran 35, Josh Owens 26, Phil Keen 3-17.
Stackpole II (149-6) lost to Neyland III (153-2) by 8 wkts
Llechryd III; Ollie Weight 55no, Malcolm Mchugh 4-20, Matthew Morden 2-15. Whitland III; Keith Hogben 52, Stephen Ryan 1-15.
