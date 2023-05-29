The very lucky winner was Tim Phillips, a former Haverfordwest player who also plays occasionally for Narberth seconds and is always ready to help out at the club.

Remarkably, this is the second time that Tim has won a £1,000 draw making him the luckiest member of the Weekly Jackpot which now has 483 names.

Since the start of the Otters Weekly Jackpot in June 2020, Narberth RFC has paid out over £77,000 in prize money to over 140 winners, including former and current players, club members, and supporters and friends of the club from the Narberth area and beyond.

Anyone can join and If you are interested, contact Robin Probert on 07772 259980 or pop into the club and see a member of staff.

Numbers cost £2.50 and the minimum entry point is £20 which buys eight weekly draws.