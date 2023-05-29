Police stopped Kevin Harvey at around 7.30pm on April 28 as he drove his Suzuki Grand Vitara into the Tesco car park.

“He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates last week.

Harvey, who works as a mechanical technician on offshore oil rigs, was taken to the police custody suite where further intoximeter tests were carried out. These confirmed that he had 109 mcg of alcohol in his system. This was over three times the legal limit of 35.

As a result of his high reading, District Judge Mark Layton requested a verbal report from senior probation officer Julie Norman prior to sentencing.

Ms Norman informed Judge Layton that Harvey, 59, is suffering from insomnia and consequently self-medicates with alcohol to help him sleep.

“He’s been prescribed medication, but he came off it as it was interfering with his work,” she said.

“He doesn’t remember driving his vehicle to Tesco that day, and that’s worrying.”

Harvey, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit and to an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.

After considering the facts, District Judge Layton disqualified Harvey from driving for 25 months. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation requirement days.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

