Linsey Stowell is pulling no punches as she steps into the ring for her first amateur boxing match on Friday.

She will be the first female to represent Tenby Sharks boxing club when she takes part in a show at Ternby Leisure Centre this Friday.

Linsey, – who is also a defender for Kilgetty AFC women’s team, has been boxing for a while alongside her footballing commitments.

"I started boxing some time ago, training with S7 Fitness in Haverfordwest and, while I still train there, I started training with Tenby Sharks head coach Mark Davies in February,” she said.

After months of intense training, Linsey, 35, is now ready to take to the ring as the Sharks’ first female contender.

Away from the boxing ring, Linsey is a key member of Kilgetty AFC women's team. (Image: Linsey Stowell)

The club is also proud to have two younger female boxers, Sharkettes Bethany and Calli, taking part in the Tenby show.

"I'm really excited for my first fight and feel privileged to be the first lady to represent the club,” said Linsey. "I hope I do Mark and the club proud."

And her team-mates from Kilgetty AFC will be there to support her, loud and proud:

"We can't wait to get ringside and cheer Linsey on,” said one of the girls. “We are so proud of her, she's working really hard in training and she'll definitely put up a fight, and we'll all be behind her."

The match takes place as part of Tenby Sharks Amateur Boxing Club ABC Show, on Friday June 2 at Tenby Leisure Centre:

More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.tenbysharksabc.co.uk/event-details-registration/june2023