A 19-year-old Letterston motorist has been ordered off the roads for 12 months by magistrates after driving through Haverfordwest town centre after consuming drugs.
Ajay Mathias was stopped by officers as he drove his VW Polo through Hall Park in Haverfordwest, on December 29, 2022.
A drugs wipe proved positive and Mathias, of Min y Llan, Letterston, was taken to a police custody suite for further blood tests to be carried out. These confirmed that he had 94mcg of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his system. The legal limit is 50.
In addition to the 12 month disqualification, the court in Haverfordwest also fined Mathias £400 and ordered to pay a £160 court surcharge and £85 costs.
