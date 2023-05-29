The Coach House has been given a complete kitchen makeover this weekend with the result that today (Bank Holiday Monday), the cafe will only be able to serve take-away drinks and icecreams from the door which can then be enjoyed outside in the glorious Bank Holiday sunshine.

“We won’t be open inside as advertised, as we’ve had a team of people in over the weekend to give our small kitchen a makeover,” the Coach House team has confirmed on social media.

“We’ll most probably spend all of today cleaning, putting things back in place and preparing food for the following day, so we will only be doing take-away drinks and ice cream from the door from 10am and with no access inside.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and we’ll update everyone as the day goes on.”

The Coach House is expected to be fully up-and-running tomorrow (Tuesday).

Situated next to the magnificent St Dogmael abbey, the recently restored Coach House is now home to a museum and visitor centre that sheds light on several centuries of Christian life via artefacts that take you on a journey through time.

There’s also an impressive computer-generated reconstruction of the abbey at its 15th-century peak.