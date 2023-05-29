Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the health board, used donations from local residents across the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire areas to purchase a new investigatory probe for gastroenterology patients.

The kit costs more than £4,600 and is a lower-frequency probe for taking images of the thorax and abdomen. It will be based at Glangwili Hospital.

Dr Eiry Edmunds, hospital director and cardiac consultant, said: “This piece of equipment will help enable patients with liver problems have any accumulated abdominal fluid drained safely and effectively. It will reduce the amount of time they have to wait for this procedure.”

Sister Dawn Tapp on the medical day unit, said: “Our thanks to everyone. The probe has definitely enhanced patient care within the same day emergency care unit and the medical day unit.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk