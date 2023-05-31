Two-year-old Wilson fought his way through hundreds of cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, amphibians and even the occasional goat to be announced as this year's clear winner.

And as a result of his win, he will now be able to enjoy a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” said Wilson’s proud owner Katie Williams from their home in Pembroke.

“Wilson is the most loving little boy imaginable who’s always so well behaved. He really is as good as gold.”

Superstar Wilson is no stranger to the winner’s platform after scooping a major Keep Wales Tidy Award in 2022.

This year’s Western Telegraph 'Perfect Pet' competition attracted hundreds of outstanding entries which had to be whittled down to a shortlist of just 10.

Telegraph readers were then asked to vote for them by using coupons which were printed in the paper between April 27 and May 4.

Wilson faced stiff competition with his runner-up, Spiros, gaining 27 votes while Monty and Jackson tied for third place with a total of 26 votes.

But it was the stunning little Wilson who galloped home with an outright clear win thanks to his final vote count of 37.

“We still can’t believe it," added Katie.

“I suppose this means he’s now going to get even more spoiled than he already is. But when you’ve got such a lovely little creature around the house as we have with Wilson, then it’s very hard not to!”

Congratulations, Wilson, from all the staff here at the Western Telegraph. You’re a true star!