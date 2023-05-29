Featuring lots of activities and a live music event in the evening, the fun day has been inspired by a popular member, Julie Bateman, who sadly died from cancer last year when she was 64.

“Julie was our lobby manager and a massive part of our team,” said Jemma Davies, who heads up fundraising activities for the restaurant. “This fundraiser is in her memory and it’s going to be the biggest one we’ve done.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Ronald McDonald Houses charity, which provides accommodation for families near to specialist children’s hospitals.

Admission to the fun day is free and it takes place at Haverfordwest Rugby Ground between noon and 4pm on Saturday June 3.

S&S Entertaiments will be there with lots of fun for children, including a disco and party games, and there will be a bouncy caslte, inflatable fun run and local stalls amongst the attractions.

In the evening, The Connections will be performing inside the rugby club, and tickets are £10.

The club has kindly donated the venue for the day.

“We are looking forward to a great day with lots of fun for everyone, and making as much money as we can for our charities,” added Jemma.