Wales Coast Path is taking part in CoastSnap, a global citizen science initiative which will help to monitor the erosion of the coastal path at a number of spots.

This is being done in partnership with the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre and there are 19 points along the Wales Coast Path from Whitmore Bay in Barry to Tenby Harbour in Pembrokeshire and Llandudno Promenade in north Wales.

All that walkers need to do is take a photo with their smartphone and then use the QR codes at each location’s phone cradles to submit the pictures in a quick and easy way to the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre to allow the centre to understand and help mitigate the impact of climate change on Wales’ 870 miles of coastline.

There are currently phone cradles with QR codes at both Whitmore Bay East and West in Barry, Penarth, Tenby Bandstand and Tenby North Beach Steps, Goldcliff Seawall in Newport, Lamby Way in Cardiff, Criccieth Castle View and West Beach in Gwynedd, Llandudno Promenade, Rhyl Promenade, Talacre and Beaumaris.

There will be new cradles with QR codes coming to Pendine, Porthcawl, Aberaeron seafront, Black Rock Picnic Site, Port Talbot and Langland Bay.

In three months, a timelapse video will be done of photos submitted at each location to display the changes over the period of time which will then be used to inform the management of the Welsh coast for future generations.

Gwyn Nelson, programme manager at Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre, said: “The CoastSnap project will undoubtedly have a long-lasting impact across Wales, contributing towards global efforts to better understand — and offset — coastal erosion.

“Our coastlines can only be protected if we have detailed knowledge of the changes taking place — even if these changes are incremental. And often, the best way to understand the extent of coastal erosion is through close monitoring and regular image capture.

“We know so many people living in and visiting Wales are deeply passionate about protecting the environment — so we look forward to seeing the people of Wales and beyond engaging with the Wales Coast Path in this meaningful way.”

Clare Pillman, CEO of Natural Resources Wales, said: “So many of us love to take photos which capture special moments while out and about on the Path. By sharing them via CoastSnap — as well as the likes of Instagram or Facebook — walkers will be able to update their friends and contribute to essential coastal erosion research at the same time.

“Wales’ coastline is a precious landscape along which walkers of all ages and backgrounds can find reflection, escapism, discovery and adventure. We therefore hope that members of the Welsh public will take up this unique opportunity to support and protect our shared environment — for the benefit of current and future generations.

“And what better time to launch such a project than during Wales Outdoor Learning Week — seven days dedicated to showcasing how we can all benefit from learning in, learning about and learning for our natural environment?”.

The project is started after the success of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s changing coasts project which was launched in 2016 to record changes to the coastline around the county.

To find out more about CoastSnap in Wales and to find your nearest photography point along the Wales Coast Path, visit: Coastsnap | Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre (wcmc.wales)