During June and July the council’s public rights of way team will be leading a series of six guided walks to enable people to explore and experience stretches of the coast path which they may not have previously seen.

These walks will begin at locations up and down the coast and will vary in length, terrain and difficulty, which means there should be something suitable for most people.

They will be free and are open to anyone who wants to take part. And the best bit is that there’s no need to book - everyone can just turn up on the day.

“We know that the Coast Path is extremely popular amongst visitors to Ceredigion and also to those who live here," said coast path officer Nigel Nicholas.

But with these circular walks, we’re hoping to spread that popularity further inland along the coastal strip.

"Walking a circular route also makes the logistics so much simpler as people can park their cars or catch a bus at the start point and then walk a loop to finish back where they began.”

Nigel and his team are hoping that the guided walks will attract new walkers to the path, including those who don’t have the confidence to set out across country, those who don’t have a companion to walk with or those who simply need some encouragement to get out and explore.

Anyone wishing to take part must arrive 15 minutes before the start of the walk wearing sturdy footwear and weather appropriate clothing. Drinking water and any food needed during the walk will also be required.

Local walks include a circular around Verwig, Mwnt and Gwbert (July 29) starting from the Netpool car park at 1pm; two walks commencing from the Langrannog Urdd Centre on July 19 (6pm); a circular walk around Cwm Soden in New Quay, starting at the public toilets near New Quay harbour on July 15 at 1pm and two walks in Aberaeron on July 5 (both starting at the Pwll Cam footbridge).

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and dogs on leads are welcome to join.

For more information on the Coast Path series, visit https://bit.ly/CoastPathCirculars