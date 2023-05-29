THE PEOPLE of the Tywi Valley have joined forces to create a welcoming atmosphere for the start of the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery.
This morning – Monday, May 29 - the Eisteddfod officially opened, with seven volunteers being given the honour of being named Eisteddfod yr Urdd Honorary President 2023.
The community has been celebrating the momentous occasion being held in the area by decorating their homes, schools, businesses and local landmarks in red, white and green to welcome visitors to the Eisteddfod.
Not only did the people of Llandovery get involved but also the neighbouring residents and businesses in Llandeilo, Llandybie and Llangadog as well as Ysgol Teilo Sant and Ysgol Ffairfach.
The Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery runs between May 29 and June 3. For tickets, visit www.urdd.cymru/eisteddfod
