This morning – Monday, May 29 - the Eisteddfod officially opened, with seven volunteers being given the honour of being named Eisteddfod yr Urdd Honorary President 2023.

The community has been celebrating the momentous occasion being held in the area by decorating their homes, schools, businesses and local landmarks in red, white and green to welcome visitors to the Eisteddfod.

Not only did the people of Llandovery get involved but also the neighbouring residents and businesses in Llandeilo, Llandybie and Llangadog as well as Ysgol Teilo Sant and Ysgol Ffairfach.

Ysgol Ffairfach's sign (Image: Stuart Ladd),

Colourful sign on the road to Llandovery. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Tyre display. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Sign in Llangadog. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Ysgol Teilo Sant, Llandeilo's display. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

A fun design in Llandybie. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Drovers statue decked out. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery runs between May 29 and June 3. For tickets, visit www.urdd.cymru/eisteddfod

