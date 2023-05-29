The British Institute of Cleaning Science has recently confirmed a 100 per cent score for the housekeeping training that Bluestone provides, a 94 per cent score for its housekeeping personnel, and an overall 85 per cent pass rate.

The company recently launched a new pay scheme for its housekeeping team, allowing them to undertake a workload that suits them.

This means they can now earn up to £14 an hour and have the opportunity to use the resort’s spa and water park for free as well as the resort’s restaurants with a discount out of work time.

“The BICS assessor stated that the standards within the resort and with our team are outstanding,” commented head of Bluestone’s accommodation services, Sian Straczek.

“And achieving a pass on the very first audit is unheard of.”

Bluestone which employs more than 800 people across its departments at its 500-acre resort and attracts thousands of visitors to West Wales every year, has more than 300 lodges, cottages and apartments.

Each property needs rigorous cleaning and the company currently employs more than 293 housekeeping staff to undertake this.

“Cleanliness is a high priority for us. Our guests expect the best when they walk into their accommodation and our team are highly trained and undergo continual training and education. It’s a testament to this and to them that we’ve achieved such a high pass rate in the BICS audit.”

Melanie Grange, People Services Manager at Bluestone, said the outstanding BICS audit demonstrates Bluestone’s commitment to providing good career opportunities in the area.

“As a responsible employer, we fully understand and appreciate our responsibilities to our employees," she said. "Training, a great working environment, and good pay form part of that.

“We have a high retention rate and this is down to these factors and many more employee benefits.”

The company is currently recruiting more housekeeping staff as it prepares to launch its Platinum Lodges where additional 80 lodges are being launched over the coming months.