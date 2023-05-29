Crowds lined the route down the side of Lota Park to cheer on the gravity-propelled, self-built karts of varying wacky designs, shapes and sizes.

The event was organised by Fishguard and District Round Table, who were delighted with the success of the event, describing it as ‘a fantastic day’.

The Merlin's Hill Umbulance took pole position. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Trophies, sponsored by A&E Nichols, were presented for the first five places in the challenge, as well as for the best design and 'Derby Disaster'.

The results were:

1st Place - Merlin's Hill Umbulance;

2nd Place - Scorpions 2;

3rd Place - Belle's Story Charity.

Derby Disaster - Fishguard and District Round Table.

Best Design - Belle's Story Charity.

Slow and Steady - DH White Van Man.

The Belle's Story charity unicorns were the finest fancy-dressed crew. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The organisers said: “A massive thank you to everyone who took part in the derby, those who sponsored and helped with the event, the businesses that set up in Lota Park, RT boys from far and wide, and Ladies Circle, 41 Club.

"And most importantly thank you to the entire community who came along to support us and made the day a special one that we will not forget.”

This year the race returned to its original route down the side of Lota Park at Rope Walk, Fishguard.

The event has grown in popularity over the years and now sees carts of all shapes and sizes entering from all over the county.

Last year a new route at Fishguard Leisure Centre was trialled but the organisers decided to return to the roots of the original route.

Pretty Polly flew along the track. (Image: Western Telegraph)

White Van Man needed a helping hand when his wheels seized at the end of the course. (Image: Western Telegraph)

All fired up, complete with sirens. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Three wheels and steely determination from the Scorpion. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard Round Table's kart came to grief to win the Derby Disaster award. (Image: Western Telegraph)