Visitors to the exhibition can view Tregwynt’s ‘Forest Autumn’ fabric together with its ‘Vintage Rose Red Berry’ fabric, which have both been used to recreate a Persian riding dress, dating from around 500BC.

The garment has been designed by Welsh professor of ancient history, Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones, and has been handstitched by Rebecca Southall.

At his royal investiture, the new Persian King would have put on a riding coat, called a gaunaka, which signified his right to rule.

The fur-lined and high decorated quanaka coat was an indicator of wealth and status and was worn exclusively by the Persian elite.

The ‘Luxury and Power’ exhibition focusses on era around the Greco-Persian Wars (499-449 BC) when the Greek soldiers captured the royal command tent of the Persian King. They were consequently met with a spectacular luxury on an unimaginable scale.

The exhibition explores how the royal Achaemenid court of Persia used precious objects as markers of authority, defining a style of luxury that resonated across the empire from Egypt to India.

It features star loans as well as objects from the British Museum’s collection and brings together exquisitely crafted items in gold, silver and glass.

The exhibition will be running until August 13.