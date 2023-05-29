The first two were discovered on Saturday morning after being left in a box in a layby in Johnston.

More were subsequently found in Burton and, as the day progressed, a total of 15 were recovered abandoned in various locations throughout the county.

Twelve are currently being looked after by the Greenacres Animal rescue near Haverfordwest while the remaining three are being cared for by their finder.

Following Saturday’s discovery, police officers are now investigating the incident to find out whether the person or persons responsible can be traced.

“We’re concerned that there may be other boxes of guinea pigs that have been left at other locations throughout the county,” said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Rescue.

“And with the temperatures continuing to rise, there's a real worry that they won’t survive without adequate food and water.

“We’re urging anyone who sees any boxes or containers, to please investigate.”

Each of the recovered guinea pigs have been examined by Fenton Vets to ensure that they are healthy and unharmed, and each one has been treated for parasites.

It is uncertain whether the guinea pigs have mixed with each other, with the result that the females could now be pregnant.

If any further guinea pigs are found in the area, they should be taken immediately to Greenacres Rescue.

“We understand that sometimes situations mean that people are unable to keep their animals for various reasons, but as pet owners we are all duty bound by the Animal Welfare Act to provide adequate care as long as they are in our ownership,” added Mikey Lawlor.

“And abandonment is a criminal offence.

“If any more are found, please contact us immediately and we will help to collate any further information so that it can be given to the police.”

None of the guinea pigs are yet available for rehoming. For further information visit the Greenacres Animal Rescue Facebook page or website.