The Great Gardens of West Wales is a group of six venues across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, which all have individual unique wild meadow areas to help maintain healthy ecosystems.

Aberglasney Gardens takes us back to Carmarthenshire and has spent the last decade moving from conventional amenity lawns to sustainable grasslands and wild meadows.

The woodlands are filled with oak and beech trees and is open which encourages celandine, bluebell and wood anemone to grow and spread, the edges also have brambles and other taller plants for a diverse range of habitats.

Aberglasney’s director of operations Jim Stribling said: “The rewilded areas of these magnificent gardens in West Wales support a great level of biodiversity.

"There seems to have been a positive change in opinion with gardeners and garden visitors now welcoming biodiversity areas, long grasses and wildflower meadows.

"We hope the wild garden areas you see when you visit the Great Gardens of West Wales will inspire you to start rewilding your own garden and green spaces.”

Picton Castle and Gardens has wildflowers and ferns alongside the exotic Rhododendrons in the woodland gardens, with a relaxing mix of formality and wildness over 50 acres.

There are also snowdrops, primroses, Tenby daffodils, bluebells and cow parsley. In the wildflower meadow at the south of the castle, there is a diverse range of flowers including southern marsh orchids.

Picton also has a little wildlife garden which demonstrates wildlife attracting features for smaller gardens such as night scented plants to attract moths, a pond, a bug house, log piles, a hibernaculum for reptiles and a home for hedgehogs.

Cae Hir near Lampeter, Ceredigion has a wild garden which offers a safe haven for wild plants such as nettles, dandelions, buttercups and wild grasses. All look lovely when left to their own devices according to the staff, as they grow alongside campions, eupatorium and marsh marigolds.

They provide important sources of food and shelter to grubs, caterpillars, butterflies, dragonflies, frogs, newts, ducks, moorhens and water voles and there are also four large natural ponds and a natural winding stream.

Upton Castle near Cosheston, Pembrokeshire has a number of wild areas with wildflowers such as snowdrops, primroses, daffodils, wood anemones, bluebells, wild garlic and cow parsley.

There is also an area of Atlantic or Celtic Temperate rain forest extending down to the Cleddau estuary. This habitat has the likes of mosses, ferns and lichens. It is a rare habitat.

Llanarthney’s National Botanic Garden of Wales has more than 50 acres of meadow land on its Waun Las National Nature Reserve, allowing visitors to experience the plants, butterflies, moths, hoverflies, beetles and bees that would have once been common across the Welsh countryside.

There are also thousands of orchids in the spring and an array of endangered wildflowers in the summer.

Fishguard's Dyffryn Fernant Garden is a small marsh which is home to a range of flora and fauna. It has wild angelica, eupatorium, ferns, reeds and water mint, self-seeded candelabra primulas and marsh orchid.