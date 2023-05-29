Bradley Barrett, 29, of Glen View, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 9.

He was caught on January 27 doing 86mph in a BMW on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses bypass where the limit is 60mph.

He was fined £266, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £106 surcharge and £90 costs.

Krystian Liana, 28, of Wolfscastle, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 9.

He was caught on March 6 doing 61mph in an Audi A6 on the A40 Narberth Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 40mph.

He was fined £440, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dr Shanie Christina John, 24, of Folly Road, Camrose, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 4.

She was caught on November 28 doing 57mph in a Toyota Aygo on the M4 at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Ethan Samuel Stanton, 19, of De Londres Close, Porthcawl, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 10.

He was caught on October 9 doing 67mph in a Volkswagen Polo on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £275, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £110 surcharge and £110 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting failing to comply with the direction given by a traffic sign when he overtook on the same road where it was prohibited.

Philip Reginald Upton, 70, of Ffordd Bedd Morris, Newport, Pembrokeshire, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 16.

He was caught on November 12 doing 58mph in an Audi A3 on the M4 at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £100, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £90 costs.