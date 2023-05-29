Paul Sartori Foundation’s patron for its anniversary year, Tenby-born actor Charles Dale – best known for appearing in BBC1’s Casualty and ITV’s Coronation Street – greeted guests as they arrived at the event at Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa.

Charles is a passionate supporter of the charity and has personal experience of how valuable its hospice at home services are, as his mother received care from them before she died.

Symphony Sid and the Swing Kings entertained the party -goers throughout the evening.

The charity also held a successful auction and drew its 40th anniversary raffle..

Brian Harries was the auctioneer for the night, along with Kevin Jones and the auction raised £5,395.

In total, the ball raised a staggering £12,000 and an additional £6,722 was raised from the raffle.

This and other events helped the charity achieve its aim of raising £40,000 in its 40th anniversary year.

Toni Dorkings, community fundraiser at Paul Sartori Foundation said: “The Ruby Ball was such a huge success and I’d like to thank everyone who attended, helped out and supported the event with auction and raffle prizes.

“The venue and the food was fabulous, and the staff at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa were very attentive.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish. All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.