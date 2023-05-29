Mill Bay Homes, a subsidiary of the ateb Group is launching two new buying initiatives that it hopes will help local people and support existing communities.

The first, Local. Early Bird, gives local people an exclusive period to purchase properties on Mill Bay Homes’ developments before the general sales release.

The developer is also launching its Primary Home Promise which aims to help boost local communities by promoting sales to owner-occupiers.

Under the initiative, Mill Bay Homes will prioritise sales to parties who are able to demonstrate that the property will be used as a primary home.

Stuart Spence, head of sales for Mill Bay Homes said: ‘We’re aware of the challenges faced by rural communities in Pembrokeshire, and are committed to do what we can to help these communities grow and prosper.

“I am hopeful that these two new initiatives will allow Mill Bay Homes to continue to provide excellent quality housing for a wide range of homeowners, whilst also ensuring that the homes we build are enhancing the villages and areas that we develop within.

"These new initiatives will run in conjunction with existing government backed buying schemes such as Help to Buy Wales and Shared Ownership Wales”.

Mill Bay Homes is a subsidiary of the ateb Group. One hundred per cent of the profit made is gift-aided to its parent company to help fund the support and regeneration of local communities and provide a range of affordable housing across the region.

For more information on these new schemes or Mill Bay Homes’ developments visit their website: www.millbayhomes.co.uk