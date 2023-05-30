Pembrokeshire County Council member Alistair Cameron represents Kilgetty and Begelly, where speedng is a particular issue in the latter community.

He said: “I support the decision to reduce the default speed limit in built up areas from 30 mph to 20 mph as this will reduce vehicle speeds and save lives.

"However, I am very critical of the Welsh Government for taking away this year’s funding for traffic calming to pay to bring in the 20 mph limit such as through new signage.

“The 20 mph limit needs to be backed up with traffic calming. A good example is in Begelly where we need measures to slow down vehicles, widen the pavement and make junctions safer such as the Broom Lane junction.

"Residents have been waiting for years for these measures and they have now been put on hold again by the Welsh Government’s decision to spend all of its money in 2023/4 on signage etc for the 20 mph limits.

“The Welsh Government should have thought this through properly. For instance, they could have phased in the 20 mph limits rather than bringing them all in during one day on September 17.

"They then would have had some money available for traffic calming, ensuring the 20 mph limits are effective.”

A Permbrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “The Council had intended to include traffic calming and footway improvements through Begelly as part of a bid for Road Safety Capital Grant funding for 2022/23.

“However, there was no opportunity to submit a bid for Road Safety Capital Grants for 2022/23 or 2023/24 as this funding has been re-prioritised for the implementation of the default 20mph speed limit scheme.

“As part of the council’s 2023/24 bid submissions for implementation of the 20mph scheme, officers had included a request for traffic calming measures, including some measures for Begelly.

“However, the council was notified at the end of March that traffic calming measures would not be supported as part of the 20mph implementation award.

“The council is now in the process of reviewing proposals for Begelly with a view to delivering key traffic calming elements using council road safety capital funding.”