Coastguards have confirmed that the dog, which was loose, chased two sheep over the cliff edge above Marloes Sands just after 11am on Sunday, May 29.

As a result, all three animals became stuck on a small ledge high up on the cliff edge.

"The team were tasked to reports of a dog and two sheep stuck on a cliff above Marloes Sands," said a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Dale.

"On arrival at the scene we met with the dog owner and the farmer. The dog, who was not on a lead had chased the sheep over the edge and all three animals were now on a small ledge high up on the cliff.

"A safety zone was established and a Rope Rescue system was set up. A Rope Rescue Technician descended down the cliff and the uninjured dog was coaxed into a animal rescue bag.

"The technician was retrieved back to the clifftop and the dog reunited with its owner."

The coastguards prepare for their treacherous descent (Image: Western Telegraph)

The sheep were unable to be rescued from the cliff ledge.

"After a discussion with the farmer we decided to leave the scene with hope that the sheep may be able to make their own way back up the cliff once it was quiet and everyone had left," said the coastguard.

"Failing this the RSPCA could be contacted to rescue the animals."

One of the coastguards reunites the dog with its owner (Image: Western Telegraph)

Walkers and beach users who were present at the time of the incident have been praised for not attempting to rescue the animals themselves.

“People on scene when the incident first happened did the right thing by not attempting to rescue the animals themselves and contacted emergency services," said the Coastguard.

"However if the dog had been on a lead this incident would not of happened. Please keep dogs on leads when walking along clifftops and where there is livestock."

All emergency situations on the coast, at sea, tidal river or coastal path should be reported via 999 and asking for the Coastguard.