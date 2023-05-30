Alysia, who has been described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family, died at the scene of the fire, which destroyed the family’s home in Pontyglasier, the small hamlet near to Eglwyswrw in Crymych.

Both her parents and both her sisters managed to escape the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been sent up by family friend, Beccy Eynon, to raise funds to support the family - and within less than two days it has raised over £9,000.

“The donations will go towards helping Tara to pay for her beautiful daughter’s funeral,” said Becky Eynon.

“It will also go towards finding Tara, Josh, Jess and Abi a home to live in after losing their home and all of their possessions in the tragic fire.

"There will also be a collection box in our office at Unit 12A, Parcgwynfryn, Crymych and Cilgerran shop to accept any donations."

Within hours of the fire, county councillors John Davies and Shon Rees had set up emergency collection points where people were asked to leave non-perishable foodstuffs, clothing and toiletries for the family.

These have now been temporarily suspended as a result of the overwhelming response they had from the local community.

“On behalf of everyone involved, I want to give my sincere thanks to the people who have helped for their overwhelming generosity,” commented Cllr John Davies.

It is understood that the fire broke out at Dolgoed in Pontyglasier at around 10pm on Saturday evening (May 27).

The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.

Fire crews tackled the blaze from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard as well as a police drone, police officers and paramedics.

Alysia Salisbury (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Commenting on the tragedy, DCI Llyr Williams of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time.

"HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues form the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time”.

The GoFundMe page for Alysia Salisbury's family can be visited HERE.