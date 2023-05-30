Glimpses of what has been described as ‘the largest duty free shop to sail the Irish Sea’ were first caught of her last month as she carried out her berthing trials into the Dock before sailing on to Belfast where her distinctive bright green stripes were replaced with an all-white livery.

The ferry has the largest passenger capacity of any vessel on the Irish Sea and, with a potential service speed of 27.5 knots, will also be the fastest ferry to navigate these waters.

She has a capacity for 2,080 passengers and her 131 cabins provide berths for 520. Built in 2007, she also has space for 2,380lm of freight.

Among the facilities offered on board will be the largest duty free shop that sails the Irish Sea, a Club Class lounge, self-service restaurant, an a la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and a children’s play area.

Freight drivers will also have their own facilities.

The Oscar Wilde (Image: Irish Ferries)

The ‘Oscar Wilde’ offers the largest shopping area on any cruise ferry sailing the Irish Sea. Covering an impressive 17,000 square feet, it says this shopping destination will delight travellers on the Ireland-UK route.

Step inside the ship’s interiors and you’ll be greeted by a classic yet modern ambiance.

Andrew Sheen, the Managing Director of Irish Ferries, has expressed his delight about the new addition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the ‘Oscar Wilde’ to our fleet,” he said.

“This magnificent ship will offer our passengers and freight drivers unparalleled comfort, speed, and amenities.

"Coupled with the advantages of ferry travel, such as no luggage restrictions or security queues, we're confident that the ‘Oscar Wilde’ will quickly become a customer favourite and we eagerly look forward to welcoming our passengers on board.”

Her first sailings with Irish Ferries are expected to take place in early June, with the current Blue Star 1 expected to sail for the final time this Thursday, June 1.

Bookings for the new ship are now open on www.irishferries.com, with fares starting from just €246 or £206 for a return journey with a car and one adult.