Now, in a bid to help more people experience the positive benefits of being around animals, Emma is launching The Wonky Donkey Café where people and organised groups can come and interact with her beautiful assortment of animals on an exclusive basis. These will include care home residents, the disabled, the elderly, schools and mental health groups.

Following her on this venture will be Sarah Beeny, who has been filming Llwyngwyddel for her new series of ‘New Country Lives’ which begins on Chanel 4 this week.

“We moved to Llwyngwyddel in 2019 and as soon as we began introducing our very first animals to the farm, we began to see just how much they were giving to our son Ioan,” explained Emma.

“The therapy that animals can provide is considerable. Because of Ioan’s cerebral palsy, we understood only too well just how overwhelming busy places can be. But we also began to understand how beneficial interacting with animals can be, too.

"Many may find it difficult to talk to other people, yet they can offload to an animal in a totally natural way and get a wonderful sense of release.”

Emma and her family have now set up an animal sanctuary at Llwyngwyddel where they care for rescue livestock including donkeys, goats, pigs, sheep, ponies, chickens and even a disabled alpaca who leads a happy little life from his wheelchair.

The happy little alpaca, off for a stroll in his wheelchair (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Some of these animals have come from truly horrible backgrounds and some, like our alpaca, are disabled,” said Emma.

“We’re giving them a fresh start here in Lampeter Velfrey and we welcome others to come and meet them and enjoy everything that they’re giving us.

"And we’re hoping that the money we will now get from the café will help fund the care costs of the animals.”

The Wonky Donkey Café opens will be opening its doors for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31), at 11am, serving teas, coffees and a delicious selection of homemade cakes and sandwiches.

Emma also intends opening the sanctuary to the general public on weekends. For further information on the Llwyngwyddel Animal Sanctuary, visit their website on https://llwyngwyddelfarm.com