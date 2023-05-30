The 'ginormous barbie' is being hosted by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society at the Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest and is aimed at children from Year 5 upwards.

The children will be able to meet arable, dairy, beef and sheep farmers from all over the county who will be demonstrating and explaining the journey of the different crops, milk, eggs and meat that is produced throughout Pembrokeshire.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about land-based careers and those within the food and drink industry.

Machinery and animals will be present throughout the event, with farmers explaining what skills are required to produce food and care for the countryside.

It will also touch on how the weather and climate can affect the work that farmers do and how the crops grow.

The event, sponsored by Meat Promotion Wales/ Hybu Cig Cymru and Castell Howell, will take place on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20.

It’s being organised by former teacher Kathy Wilson on behalf of the Society’s Food Story / Stori Bwyd.

“One of the important elements of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s work is educational and spreading the word around the county about how our local food is produced,” she explained.

“The response to our first Food Story event last October, which had a harvest theme, was extremely positive and we hope that local school children will now learn about where their food comes from.

"We’re very grateful to all the farmers and supporters who are volunteering their time to make this event happen."

Organisers are anticipating that over 1,000 children will attend at allotted times, with the result that schools are now being urged to book their places as soon as possible.

If any schools in the county have not yet applied to attend, they need to complete the booking form which is available on the Pembrokeshire Show website http://www.pembsshow.org or click on Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society The Food Story The Barbecue (office.com).

Any further queries can be emailed to http://foodstory@pembsshow.org