Ancient Connections held its penultimate event in St Davids Bishop’s Palace, supported by local communities, artists, traders, visitors and project partners.

St David explored the grounds of his cathedral before goiing to the Bishop's Palace. (Image: Small World Theatre)

Highlights of the day included guided walks with the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way and St Davids Cathedral; a beautiful choir concert and performance by Span Arts’ Côr Pawb, and demonstrations by Tywi Centre’s master builders and makers.

Cardigan-based festival organisers and performers Small World Theatre, also created a spectacular Pilgrim Parade with pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi. Their two giant puppets of Saint David and a sea monster led a crowd through the town and into the heart of the festivities.

“It was a sight to behold!” said Ancient Connections project manager Rowan Matthiessen. “We’ve been so fortunate to work with amazing Welsh and Irish artists, volunteers, partnering organisations and community groups throughout the three-year project. Over 12,000 volunteer hours have also contributed to making the project a success.”

Siobhan McGovern, co-project manager added: “The Pilgrim Fayre was a genuine celebration showcasing some of the finest talent, produce and crafts produced in west Wales. We wish to thank St Davids Cathedral and the Bishop’s Palace for supporting and hosting us, and everyone who took part and joined us.”

The Ancient Connections project has created new links between North Wexford and north Pembrokeshire for the benefit of communities, the arts, heritage, trade and tourism.

One of the key legacies of the project is the new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way, which starts at St Mogue’s Well in Ferns, Ireland, and ends at St David’s Cathedral in Wales.

Monday’s event was a fitting tribute to the work that has been done as the Ancient Connections project comes to a close, and a fantastic way to launch the pilgrim way, which has created a physical link across the Irish Sea for both communities into the future.

Cllr Thomas Tudor, chair of Pembrokeshire County Council, who was at the event to greet delegates over from Ireland said: “We were delighted to welcome our Irish colleagues and friends to an event that truly represented the creative collaborations this project has achieved.”

The giant puppet of Saint David, created by Small World Theatre, will now be making the journey back to Ireland to take part in the final celebration in Ferns, Co. Wexford on June 5.

Ancient Connections is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme and led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford.