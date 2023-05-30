Adam Taylor made the call just after 4am on April 10 from an undisclosed property in Pembroke Dock.

“It was extremely offensive and went on for some period of time,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).

Ms Vaughan went on to say that the call was made from the defendant’s mobile phone.

He was heard shouting, “You need to lock me up or I’m going to slice someone’s throat.”

When the police call handler asked Taylor where he was located, he told them to follow his mobile phone.

“If you can’t, then I'm going to strangle someone and I’m not going to stop,” he said.

Taylor then informed the call handler that he was in possession of a ten-inch Stanley knife.

“Someone is going to die tonight,” he continued.

“I’m going to kill someone, so you’d better come and find me. Someone is going to die, so you’d better hurry up.”

Officers traced the call to a property in Pembroke Dock where they found the defendant lying on the floor.

In an adjoining bedroom they discovered four cannabis plants which were being cultivated by the defendant. Ms Vaughan stated the plants had a street value of approximately £300.

Taylor, who now resides in Conway Avenue, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to making offensive and menacing messages, cultivating the controlled Class B cannabis plants, possessing cannabis and failing to surrender to police bail at a previous hearing at Haverfordwest magistrates on May 2.

He was represented in court by solicitor Jack Yelland.

“My client wasn’t in close proximity to anyone when those threats were made, and when police arrived, there were no knives nor any other weapons in his possession,” he said.

“That goes a long way in the context of the calls that were made.

“This was a cry for help, more than anything else.”

Mr Yelland said that Taylor ‘suffers greatly’ since the death of his father.

“This has resulted in long-established substance misused and the cannabis that was seized that day was purely for his own personal use. He had no intention of supplying it to another, but it was merely a way to cut down on costs.”

After listening to the mitigation and considering a pre-sentence report from the probation service, magistrates sentenced Taylor to a 12-month community order.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days. He must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made on the cannabis.