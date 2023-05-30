The 15-year-old lightweight from Newcastle Emlyn travelled to Newtown’s Elephant and Castle to take on the home club’s Ellin Smith.

Although Smith proved a strong, aggressive opponent who kept coming forward, Caitlin diligently followed Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft’s instructions to fire straight one-twos and proceeded to land the cleaner shots throughout the bout.

The debutante’s fitness level was also impressive, even though both boxers inevitably tired in the closing stages.

“Caitlin got caught with a couple of bombs as she dropped her hands a bit, but this just seemed to improve her focus and determination,” said Guy afterwards.

“This proved a nice, clean, lively fight with both girls giving it their all to the end – Caitlin winning by unanimous decision.”