The money will be used to fund two important projects - the Marine Indicator Species project, which will focus on the globally important seabird populations of both islands, as well as the bottlenose dolphins in Cardigan Bay, and the Healthy Resilient Grasslands project.

Skomer is home to over 800,000 birds each summer including puffins, guillemots, razorbill and kittiwakes while the Bottlenose dolphin acoustic research that is currently being carried out by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is the only project of its kind in Welsh waters.

The Marine Indicator Species project is a £560,000 project will last for three years.

“Our marine wildlife is under threat and there is an urgent need to understand the current condition of internationally important seabird and marine mammal populations in our waters if we are to respond and adapt to the climate crisis and have a chance of reversing the nature crisis,” said Dr Sarah Perry, marine conservation and research manager.

“By using a dual visual and acoustic identification approach into the bottlenose dolphins found in Cardigan Bay we hope to be able to offer a greater insight into their lives including information on their associations, population structures and movements of these animals to help protect them into the future.

“Guaranteed funding for the next three years will provide continuity for long-term studies whilst enabling novel approaches to some unanswered questions, helping us to identify threats to marine wildlife.”

Also under threat are the grasslands of South and West Wales which provide a home for a wide range of wildlife including birds, insects, mammals and reptiles.

The £250,000 Grasslands project will now support the restoration of healthy, resilient grasslands by introducing grazing to 11 designated nature reserves to improve the condition of the grasslands as well as benefitting 18 other grassland nature reserves in south and west Wales.

It will also provide opportunities for people to connect with their local grassland nature reserves.

The funding from the National Lottery’s Nature Networks Fund is part of a £11 million investment in Wales’s natural heritage. The fund is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government and in partnership with Natural Resources Wales.