The event was originally a one-off to help the village sports field and doctors’ surgery.

But over the years it has gone from strength to strength and is now a massive day for the entire village, with more than 2,000 swimmers and thousands of spectators raising huge amounts of money for charities and good causes.

Over the years, the swim has raised more than £600,000.

Husband and wife Martyn and Carol Williams and their friend Roger Stephens – the trio who founded Saundersfoot Festivities which organized the swim – announced they would be stepping down when the 2023 swim’s presentation evening was held at the St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot on Thursday May 25.

The 2023 swim raised £31,260 for more than 35 good causes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Thanks to the swimmers, sponsors, commercial sponsors and helpers, a magnificent £31,260 was generated, which will benefit over 35 charitable and worthwhile causes. The generosity of the commercial sponsors ensured that every penny raised was donated to charity.

The swim's new chairman, Cllr Chris Williams and swim mascot Charlie Shivers present the £1,000 cheque for the Alzheimer's Society. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Among the recipients were a number of charities that received at least £1,000. They included the Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research, Get the Boys a Lift and the Little Princess Trust.

Team Littlefoot, who fundraised for Get The Boys a Lift, are pictured with the charity's representatives, the swim's new chairman, Cllr Chris Williams and swim mascot, Charlie Shivers.. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The main guests at the presentation were Nicola Hirst from the main sponsor, Original Cottages, and Cllr Dean Ludlow of Saundersfoot Community Council, who presented certificates, awards and cheques.

Winner of the Betty Duncan Cup for the highest sponsored swimmer was John Edmunds of Grace Church who raised a fantastic £1,450 for Adey’s Batten Adventure.

Best group fancy dress winners were The Farmers from Carmarthen, raising money for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, who came dressed as Little Bo Peep and her Sheep.

Carys Wood won the best individual fancy dress for her trumpet-playing Blues Brother and won the Finla-sponsored paddleboard.

During the presentation, Martyn Williams thanked everybody who was involved in making the 37th swim a success - the emergency services, safety personnel, stewards, bucket collectors and sponsors.

He passed the swim chairman’s baton over with confidence to one of his sons, County Councillor Chris Williams, wishing him and his team every success in the role.

Chris already organises the TenFoot Swim and this year is spearheading the inaugural Saundersfest music festival in July, so he has plenty of experience of running major events in the community.

The 2023 swim sponsors were:

Original Cottages, Royal Oak, Club Cymru, Apparel Sourcing Agency, Scaffold 2000, Sunnyvale Holiday Park, Mike Wealleans PVCu Specialist,

Elston Construction, Broughton Leisure Ltd, Neil Finlay Cars, Team Littlefoot, The Silver Lily, Lewis, Lewis Solicitors, 1 Formula Fitness, Folly Farm, Simon Fussell & Son, Harbwr Bar & Kitchen, Taf Valley Coaches, Sue’s Pantry, Caldey Construction and Finla.