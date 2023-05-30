The application, by Mr M Harris, includes a beach-themed retail unit and a small rear extension for a kitchen - and a new public disabled toilet as required by Pembrokeshire County Council - next to Newgale Campsite, Newgale.

The development proposed was part of a wider scheme, intended to be presented in a report to the February meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s Development Management Committee, which was withdrawn following a site visit by members in January.

Repeating an objection to the previous scheme, the National Trust objected on both the design and scale of the proposed building and to the principle of development within the flood zone, while local community council Nolton & Roch, raised no objections.

One letter of objection has been received raising concerns about potential customer safety due to a lack of parking and competition with nearby businesses.

A report for planners stated: “The building has historically been provided and used by Pembrokeshire County Council for the purpose of providing public toilets with the land on which it is built being under freehold ownership of the applicant.

“It is unclear from the planning statement submitted with the planning application if the toilets are currently in use. Whilst the county council may have relinquished the site, the use of the building remains sui generis as public toilets and they have been in situ since the 1970s.

“PCC has advised that they will relinquish the toilets at the request of the landowner following protracted discussions in relation to the ownership of land on which the toilets are constructed.

“It has been suggested that this will come with the proviso that a single cubicle, accessible for all is retained for public use within the building and open daily from Easter to the autumn half-term holiday, although it is not clear whether this will only be the case if the proposed development takes place or not."

It is recommended the application be refused by national park planners at their June meeting on the grounds the proposal is in a flood risk area, it seeks “to increase and intensify development uses within the coastal change management area” contrary to adopted policy, and other criteria including being outside a retail centre and in a countryside location.

The report finishes: “The policy conflicts are not outweighed by other material considerations, including for the avoidance of doubt, the provision of an accessible toilet facility at this location.”