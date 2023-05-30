Llandovery-born Wyn Jones, Mynyddcerrig’s Nigel Owens and Carmarthen’s Ken Owens have all been named as today’s – Tuesday, May 30 – Presidents of the Day at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery.

Prop Wyn, who plays for the Scarlets and Wales and has represented the British and Irish Lions, has been named as President of the Day two days after representing the World XV in their narrow defeat against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

He competed in the Urdd as a child with Capel Cynfab Primary School in Cynghordy.

He said: “I enjoyed taking part with Capel Cynfab Primary School, Cynghordy and although a small school in terms of numbers, we were given the opportunity to experience competing and to gain self confidence while performing in front of an audience.”

He also counts winning a football competition in Aberystwyth and visiting the Urdd’s residential centre in Llangrannog as his favourite Urdd memory.

“I would really enjoy the sporting and socialising aspects,” he said when asked what part of the Urdd he would enjoy today.

Speaking on being president for the day, Wyn said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be President of the Day at the Urdd Eisteddfod this year with the Eisteddfod being so close to home.”

He also offered some advice to those competing: “Enjoy the experience and go for it!”

Former rugby referee Nigel Owens, from Mynyddcerrig, is a fluent Welsh speaker who has competed in the Eisteddfod since he was a child.

He has always been a supporter of the Urdd and last year, launched the Urdd WRU 7s Rugby Tournament at the Principality Stadium. He retired from refereeing in 2020 and was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 2016.

On his participation in the Eisteddfod, Nigel said: “I remember competing in the Local Eisteddfodau at Ysgol Mynyddcerrig when I was in year five and six.

"If I remember correctly, we performed in the mixed choir competition but unfortunately, we didn’t go any further than the Cylch.

“I also remember attending practices for folk dancing, but I was soon kicked out of the group by the teacher because I have two left feet!”

Carmarthen prop Ken Owens is the third President of the Day, who plays for the Scarlets, Wales and has represented the British and Irish Lions.

On his favourite memory of the Urdd, he said: “Rugby competitions, adventure filled holidays at the residential centres and making lifelong friends.”

On his own experiences in an Eisteddfod, he said: “Unfortunately, I never won anything at the Eisteddfod, but I did take part in the folk dancing competition.

"Competition at the Eisteddfod, in any competition, helps to build your confidence and performing on stage definitely helped prepare me to play rugby in front of a crowd."

On being president for the day, he said: “It’s an honour to be President of the Day at the Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod. I enjoyed the Eisteddfod as a child, and enjoyed taking part in different competitions over the years.

"It will be an honour to welcome people from all over Wales to Carmarthenshire and show them how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful county.

“It is also an opportunity for us to show how valuable the Welsh language is and to show our pride in our language.”

The Urdd Eisteddfod is being held in Llandovery until Saturday, June 3.