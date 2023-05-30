Gwydion Rhys was given the Chief Composer Prize with the piece Pum Pedwarawd on Monday, May 29.

The 20-year-old from Rachub in the Ogwen Valley competed under the pseudonym Tannau Perfedd. It was his fourth time competing in the competition, after reaching the top three in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Gwydion’s composition was one of nine presented to judges Dr Owain Llwyd and Dr Daniel Bickerton.

Gwydion said: “Winning the Composer Medal gives me great satisfaction to know that people appreciate my music. I’ve reached the top three in the Composition Medal competition three times before, so the message to any young composer is clear – keep creating!”

The judges said of his piece: “Here we have a young, confident and modern composer and composition of a very high standard that fully deserves this year’s Chief Composer Prize.

"Both judges were unanimous that the discovery of this young voice, through this important competition, is extremely exciting for Wales’ future generations of composers.

“From the use of the effective techniques to the positive dialogue of the instruments, Tannau Perfedd charmed us from the first note to the end and leaves us in awe to hear more!

“Beyond the strong awareness of instrumentation and technique which is evident in the work, the composer’s biggest craft is that every movement works as a unit, to create a whole, definite, strong and sensible piece.”

Second prize was awarded to Swansea’s David Ingham for his wind instrument composition Branwen, y Ddrudwen, a’r Môr. Third place was given to Katia Rumin from Stockbridge, Massachusetts for her piece Trawsplygainiadau.

For the first time this year, British Sign Language interpretation was presented during the Chief Composer ceremony on the Cyfrwy Stage.

The Urdd Eisteddfod continues in Llandovery each day this week, with the final day being on June 3.