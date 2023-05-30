TV presenter Alex Jones was named President of the Day on the first day of the festival – Monday, May 29.

Alex has presented The One Show since 2010 and is a much-loved presenter. The Urdd has always held a special place in her life, when Alex began competing at the Eisteddfod at the age of five, when she recited the piece Shep y Ci.

She loved individual recitals and also competing with the choir, in theatrical competitions and disco dancing.

She also presented the 2011 Urdd Eisteddfod opening show in Swansea.

Speaking of her favourite memory of the Urdd, Alex said: “I have so many fantastic memories of the Urdd. I remember camping in Llangrannog and being away from home for the first time, the fear of the ‘black nun’ and having my first kiss with Dylan Jones.

“However, it’s the Urdd Eisteddfod that brings back some of my favourite childhood memories.

"The Cân Actol was always my favourite competition and winning on stage when I was in year six with Culhwch ag Olwen was one of the most exciting things that happened when I was a child.”

On competing in the Eisteddfod, she said: “I’ve been competing in the Urdd since I was five years old. I was a very shy child, but I loved doing the Urdd Eisteddfod. I competed in individual reciting, in the choir, Cân Actol, disco dancing.

“My family all went to the Urdd – we were one of those families who carries 4/5 different costumes around. I was one of Jennifer Maloney’s dancers. I also remember Mam starching the dresses and collars before competing! I enjoyed every moment.”

The Urdd Eisteddfod is being held in Llandovery until Saturday, June 3.