Police were alerted after Liam Fenn and another unnamed male were seen acting suspiciously on the night of July 7, 2022.

Officers located Fenn who was carrying a backpack through the town.

A subsequent search of the backpack revealed numerous items which he had stolen from three vehicles parked in the town centre.

These comprised an unknown quantity of cash, a laptop with its charger and headset, various items of clothing, a satnav and a Bahco toolbox containing a wrench.

He was also found to be in possession of 2 grammes of cannabis, which had a street value of approximately £20.

Fenn, of Green Plains Cottage, Martletwy, Narberth pleaded guilty to four charges of theft and an additional charge of possessing the Class B drug when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier on Tuesday.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“He takes full responsibility for each of these offences but he felt pressurised and scared by the other male who was with him at the time,” said Mr Francis.

“But he now realises this was wrong. These offences have been hanging over him for a considerable length of time and he’s extremely anxious about the matter. As a result, he’s buried his head under the sand.

“But the matter has also been a big wakeup call for him, and he’s revised his opinion of the person who he was with that night.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months on Liam Fenn. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis.