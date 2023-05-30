Striker Liam Cullen, who is from Kilgetty and plays for Swansea City, has been named in the Wales national team’s squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Head coach Rob Page selected Cullen in a 25-man squad for the June games.

Cullen, 24, joined the Swansea City academy at the age of 8, making his debut for the under-18 side at the age of 13.

In 2018, he made his senior debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, and scored his first goal for the club in a 4–1 win against Reading in 22 July 2020, a result which secured them a play-off spot.

In January 2022, he joined Lincoln City in League One on loan for the remainder of the season, before then returning to the Liberty Stadium and establishing himself in the first team squad.

He has previously played for Wales at under-17, under-19 and under-20s level, before making his debut for Wales at under-21s in October 2018 against Romania.

A fine run of form since breaking into the Swansea starting line-up last December saw him called up to the Wales' senior squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Croatia and Latvia, although didn't make the matchday squads.

Wales are currently second in group D, with Croatia sitting above them, ahead of Turkey and Latvia sitting in the third and fourth places.

Wales drew with the group leaders and beat Latvia earlier this year in the first stage of qualifying games.

David Brooks has been selected for the first time following his recovery from stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson also return to the squad having missed the opening qualifiers in March due to injury, while defender Joe Low receives his first senior call-up.

Morgan Fox, Luke Harris and Cullen are the three uncapped players in the squad.

Cymru squad: Wayne Hennessy (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Joe Rodon (Rennes- on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Chris Mepham (AFC BOURNEMOUTH), Joe Low (Bristol City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Morgan Fox (Unattached), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ethan Ampady (Spezia- on loan from Chelsea), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Dan James (Fulham- on loan from Leeds United), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town), Aaron Ramsey (OGC Nice), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Ollie Cooper (Swansea City), Luke Harris (Fulham), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Bradshaw (Milwall).

Wales play Armenia in Cardiff on June 16 and Turkiye away on June 19. Tickets for the home game are available on https://www.eticketing.co.uk/fawtickets-english/