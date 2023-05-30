Yvon-Sebastien Landais, known as Seb, from Tenby won the award for the 19-25 age group at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery on Tuesday, May 30.

He won the Bobi Jones Medal for his hard work.

Seb is the only person in his family who speaks Welsh. He began learning online using Duolingo and enjoys speaking the language that his great, great grandmother and great, great grandfather could speak.

Seb said: “I started learning Welsh because I am Welsh, and I want to go through Wales and talk to people in Welsh. Whenever I’m with Welsh people, I want to speak to them in Welsh too.”

The Bobi Jones Medal is awarded to a person aged between 19 and 25 who has committed to learning Welsh and have shown how they use the Welsh language from day to day, in school, college or at work and socially.

The Welsh Learners Medal for those in Year 10 and under 19 was given to Gwilym Morgan from Cardiff.

The Welsh Learner Medal was presented by Manordeilo and Salem Council and the Bobi Jones Medal was presented by Menter Dinefwr. The ceremony was sponsored by National Centre for Learning Welsh.

A new partnership was announced by the Urdd and the National Centre for Learning Welsh to attract a diverse workforce and further connect with new audience across Wales, with training including tutor support which will be provided by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Siân Lewis, chief executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “The Urdd belongs to everyone. Serving our core audience is essential, but we are also keen to reach out further to new audiences, to support the Welsh Government’s ambition to reach a million Welsh speakers.”