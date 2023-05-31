The arts team began discussions in April to create a new structure for the main ceremonies at the Eisteddfod.

The creative team included Efa Dafydd, Branwen Davies, Elan Elidyr, Priya Hall, Meilir Ioan, Mared Llywelyn, Llio Maddocks, Leila Navabi, Osian Wyn Owen and Lewys Wyn. They decided to take inspiration from Taliesin, the Welsh myth, with the idea that the winner will get transformed after winning one of the main ceremonies.

The six characters will be dressed in outfits created by Efa Dyfan and will be played by current members of the Urdd’s Youth Theatre Company and will open each ceremony from different locations on the Maes.

As the ceremony gets closer, the six characters will walk towards the stage, encouraging crowds to follow them to watch the ceremonies.

One of the six will lead the ceremony each day, representing a specific competition. The muse that leads the ceremony will lead the judges onto the stage to present their adjudication, with the second and third place winners announced.

The winner will be part of the audience and will be invited to stand in the spotlight, before being guided to the stage by the muse.

A unique celebratory poem will be read to close the ceremony, before the muse leads the way through the audience by the Urdd’s chosen song.

The Main Ceremonies will take place daily (29 May – 3 June) at 2pm, on the Cyfrwy Stage.