Reece Cookson, 31, contacted the officers on February 28 from an address in School Lane, Neyland.

“He informed the officers that the cocaine he was in possession of had been spiked,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He’d taken some earlier on, and had the remainder of the cocaine in his possession.”

Ms Vaughan said that it amounted to 0.3grammes which had an estimated street value of £150.

Cookson, of Colley Court, Monkton, pleaded guilty to a charge earlier on Tuesday, 30 May, via a video link from HM Swansea Prison where he is currently serving a custodial sentence following a conviction of assault causing actual bodily harm earlier this month.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed for the cocaine.