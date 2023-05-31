Stuart Batley, 38, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, admitted using a TV without a TV licence at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 3.

He admitted that between October 1, 2022, and November 16, 2022, he used a television receiver at the address without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £120 costs.

Edward Hambrook, 64, of Starbuck Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of using a TV without a TV licence by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 3.

He was found to have used a television receiver at the address on December 5, 2022, without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £60 fine, £24 surcharge and £120 costs.