Craig Wilmott, 40, of Maesllawddog, Cilgerran, admitted criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 22.

He admitted that on June 16, at Amman Iwan, he damaged the nearside glass door and nearside glass window of a Massey Ferguson to the value of £952.63.

He was ordered to pay £962.53 compensation, £108 fine, £43 surcharge and £250 costs.

James Butler, 35, of Stephen Street, Milford Haven, admitted using threatening words and behaviour at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 5.

He admitted that on May 3 at South Parade, Tenby, he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jimmy Tatford, 34, of Bonvilles Close, Saundersfoot, admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 11.

He admitted that on March 28, he was carrying a folding knife with a blade of four inches and a black handle at Marine Street, Llanelli.

He was given a 12-month community order, has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs. The knife was forfeited and destroyed.