A MAN who resides in Cardigan has been in court for violent behaviour at a police station.
Jason Oram, 38, of no fixed abode, Cardigan, admitted violent behaviour at a police station at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 22.
He admitted that on May 21, at Haverfordwest Police Station, Merlin’s Hill, Haverfordwest, punched the screen on the custody desk.
He was ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £85 costs.
