Dean Rosser was sentenced to a total of 2,045 days (around five years and seven months) at Swansea Crown Court last week.

Rosser, 56, of Barn Street in Haverfordwest, was on the Cardiff to Milford Haven train on April 19, but was arrested by police at around 6.40pm at Carmarthen railway station.

Officers found that he had 15.8 grams of heroin on him, divided into eight bags. These had a street value of around £1,580, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

One gram of crack cocaine, worth around £100, was also seized from Rosser.

Rosser pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine (heroin), as well as possession with intent to supply both cocaine and diamorphine.

Judge Paul Thomas sentenced Rosser to 2,045 days for each offence, running concurrently.

Dean Rosser was arrested at Carmarthen railway station having travelled to pick up drugs to sell. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Detective Sergeant Vinny Barrett said: “We are pleased with this sentence passed down by the court which will hopefully act as a deterrent to anybody considering engaging in the supply of illegal drugs.

“Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate people blighting our society with drugs that cause nothing but misery and harm to our communities, and we will continue to target those who engage in the supply of illegal substances.”

Swansea Crown Court heard that Rosser’s phone was examined by officers, and messages revealed he had been dealing cocaine and heroin since February 11.

In one message – on April 18 – Rosser told a buyer that he had no drugs left, but was getting the train the next day to pick up some more, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

Rosser has 31 previous convictions for 91 offences.

Stuart John, defending, said Rosser had been released from prison in December last year, but fell back into using heroin as he had “no support” upon his release and his prescription wasn’t available until the end of January.

Mr John said the defendant slipped into dealing the Class A drugs to pay back the debts he built up as a result of his heroin addiction.

Sentencing Rosser, Judge Thomas said: “Once again you are back in front of the court.

“This is the sixth time you have been caught selling drugs, here and in Spain.

“You seem determined to spend your life in prison.

“I really hope that you’re not going to be coming before the court again, though I have to say I’m not terribly optimistic.”

The prosecution decided against making a Proceeds of Crime Act application.