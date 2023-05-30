Today, Tuesday May 20, she sailed out of the Milford Marina for the final time as she completed her two-year charter with Irish Ferries.

And as she bade farewell to the county, she was escorted down the Milford Waterway by the Svitzer Kilroom, which provided the traditional Water Cannon Salute alongside many other vessels in port which sounded their sirens in salute to her final farewell.

Last week, David Lockwood, Assistant Harbour Master, presented a framed photo of the vessel, taken by the Master of the Svitzer Gelliswick showing the vessel passing Valero Terminal at night, to the two Captains of the Blue Star 1 to remind them of their time here in Pembrokeshire.

To everyone who lives along the Milford Waterway, the sound of her deep-throated engines as she chugged in and out of Pembroke Dock each afternoon and subsequently her nighttime arrival at 12.30am and her departure at 2.30am will be sorely missed.

Blue Star 1 will now return to her owners in Greece.

She will be replaced by the majestic Oscar Wilde which has been described as ‘the largest duty free shop to sail the Irish Sea’.

The ferry has the largest passenger capacity of any vessel on the Irish Sea and, with a potential service speed of 27.5 knots, will also be the fastest ferry to navigate these waters.

She has a capacity for 2,080 passengers and her 131 cabins provide berths for 520. Built in 2007, she also has space for 2,380lm of freight.

Among the facilities offered on board will be the largest duty free shop that sails the Irish Sea, a Club Class lounge, self-service restaurant, an a la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and a children’s play area.

Freight drivers will also have their own facilities.