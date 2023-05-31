The kayakers got into trouble just north of Dinas Head on the afternoon of bank holiday Monday.

The kayaker in the sea could not get back into their vessel due to the choppy waves. Luckily they had a mobile phone in a waterproof case with them and were able to call for help.

Fishguard’s D Class lifeboat the Edward Arthur Richardson was launched and made its way to the location in difficult conditions due to wind direction and an ebbing tide creating waves which also made it difficult to spot the casualties.

One of the kayakers had the presence of mind to lift their paddle in the air at the approach of the lifeboat, allowing the crew to spot the pair among the high waves.

“Once we left the shelter of Fishguard harbour the sea conditions were challenging,” said Steve Grant, RNLI Fishguard Volunteer Lifeboat Helm.

“One of the casualties did the right thing by lifting their paddle in the air, making it easier to spot them and keep them in sight.

"They also had a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch which they were able to use to call 999 for help.”

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew retrieved the casualty from the water, who was then wrapped in a survival bag to maintain body temperature. The second kayaker was also taken onboard.

The casualties were transported to the beach at Cwm-yr-Eglwys where they were met by coastguard teams from Fishguard and Moylgrove.

A local RIB (rigid inflatable boat) its way to the location of the abandoned kayaks and set about towing them back to the beach.

Once the casualties were safely ashore the lifeboat returned to escort the RIB the remainder of the way where crew then assisted in putting the kayaks ashore.

With the casualties being assessed by coastguard and ambulance the lifeboat made its way back to the station where it was refuelled and readied for service at 3.49pm.